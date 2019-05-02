HIMOS JUHANNAUS Comes to Himos Park Next Month!

HIMOS JUHANNAUS, FINLAND'S LARGE MANAGEMENT FESTIVAL, is playing from June 20 to 22, 2019.

21st Himos Juhannus has released more software for the next night's night-night night party . All VIP ticket categories that were sold in the summer of 2018 well ahead of the festival will also be available for sale. Last year, a staggering 41,000 visitors The event gathered at Himo is Finland's largest midsummer festival, where the whole Himos cottage villages in the festival area have one feast throughout the midsummer.



Himos Midsummer's program consists of Finnish front-line artists. Festar's Thursday Day will see you just released by JVG , a newiconic Vappu -single , Finnish pop rock icon Popeda , Reino Nordin released by his new Cara Mia album , and Kaija Koo , the Finnish pop queen .



On Friday, festival festivals will rise, among others. Finnish Gun Giant Apulanta , energetic SANNI , Gasellit selected as the band of the year in Emma GalaElli Haloo or Ellips left for a solo career with Haloo Helsinki . On Friday, the score also Himoksella Little G, Elastic , Summer Night -hitistään known as the Paris Spring and Hello from Helsinki familiar Jere Marttila and Leo Hakasencommon electronic music duo Stereo . The main surprise of Festar is the Friday Heavy Suomipopp , which is a specialized version of Heavy Christmas production.



On Saturday, Himos crowns the playlists with Freestyler's hit on the Millennium at the turn of the millennium.Bomfunk Mc's , who will make his exclusive comeback gig this summer. Saturday's software is also seen Cheek successor Lukas Leon , bailuräpin kings Teflon Brothers , convivial hip-hop configuration Roope Salminen & Dogs , stunning Ellinoora and Vesala , and for the first time for their complex Midsummer Festival Juha Tapio .



"This year, Himos Midsummer's program cake is especially Korean and versatile. The program consists of both the Midsummer Night's favorite and new surprises, regardless of genre and hair. It is certain, however, that in its order of 21, Himos Midsummer is full of hits throughout their life cycle! ", Says Anniina Havukainen, Production Manager of the event .



Himos Juhannus's supplementary program, food worlds and other services will be published in the spring of 2019. The accommodation packages for hotels and hotels are almost fully booked, but some accommodation can still be found through the Himoslomat Central Booking Center. Popular JuhannusBOXi-pop-up accommodations and caravan sites will be on sale in March 2019. BOXi accommodation was sold out last year. Camping in Himos Midsummer is, as usual, free of charge, but there is a separate fee for bringing cars to the campsite.



