BWW FINLAND: Are Performances Restricted Illegaly? a Brief Overview

Empty seats at Vallila, Finnish National theatre. Photo: Tuomo Manninen

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Finland (shortly AVI in Finnish) has gone between closing and restricting the audience capacity for performances, concerts and shows which has been - to put it mildly - tough to the countless of professionals of the industry.

Recently though AVI has admitted that the so called "risk scoring table" of running a public performance is now invalid when Omicron (as it seems to be more milder than its predecessor) storms and is thus juridically unjust. It could not and should not be used in making these restrictions, due to which people working in the field are either left home without a paycheck or performing to half of the audience at best.

Nevertheless the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health of Finland refrains from reforming the laws of contagious disease.

Finnish Iltalehti newspaper has just reviewed the happenings with a law scholar and university lecturer P. Rautiainen who comments: "The most crucial part is that the decision making should be based on public and unrestricted knowledge base. In this case last Thursday, for example, the term "low risk" emerged again, which referred to the THL's (Finnish institute for health and welfare) "risk scoring table". And there is no public knowledge base that would have been declared on this matter."

The 6+ collective (@laittomia.esityksia | "illegal performances") has done relentless activism on the subject and comments on their Instagram: "We also have wondered the fact that these restrictions are not based on scientific, public data but rather on some vague notes that have been moved from desk to desk. The most horrible part is that in public language the term "low and high risk event" has rooted into the speech of many politics and even our own trustees. It's hard to believe that our field is ready to tackle the weakest links into the sea just because of this note that's scientific backup is a round zero."

Text: Rosanna Liuski