BERLIININ TAIVAAN ALLA Comes to Tampereen Työväen Teatter in September



This is what the angels were watching over the Berliners. They hear thoughts, walk alongside, but can never feel the way people feel. Sometimes an angel is overwhelmed by an irresistible desire to experience and sense for himself. Give up immortality for a wonderful life.

The little details of life are precious and beautiful, we realize from an angelic perspective. On stage, the story gets its magic through visual theater. The delicate acting work is complemented by spectacular puppets and video projections, in which the tones of Berlin change all the time as the model of the city is photographed and illuminated in real time. The music naturally plays live.

Both the Cannes Film Festival and the European Film Academy awarded Berlin Under the Sky for Best Direction of the Year in 1987. In several listings, it has been selected as one of the most significant films of the century. Now we get to experience its first Finnish stage version.

https://ttt-teatteri.fi/program/berliinin-taivaan-alla-2/