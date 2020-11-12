Aleksanterin Teatteri Opens Venues For Rentals

The venues can be rented for photoshoots, events, office space, and more!

Did you know that Aleksanterin Teatteri can be rented for big and small photoshoot needs? In addition to the hall and stage, the theater has several interesting locations and the building has photographed everything from fashion pictures to movies.

Aleksanterin Teatteri has a wide range of facilities for large corporate seminars as well as small weddings. It is also possible to arrange a variety of different events in the premises. There is also space for jumpers and dancers as well as those in need of the office.

If you want to discuss renting a stage for performance use, call 050 368 4914 / Simo Jokinen or simo.jokinen [at] aleksanterinteatteri.fi.

If you want to discuss the rental of the premises for shooting use, call 045 131 3035 / Anni Widing or anni.widing [at] aleksanterinteatteri.fi.

If you want to discuss the rental of training halls, call 050 434 9044 training halls [at] aleksanterinteatteri.fi.

Learn more here.

