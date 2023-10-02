SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in 2024

Saturday Night Fever comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre next year. Performances run May 31 - June 8, 2024.

In this beloved ’70s throwback, Tony Manero, a nineteen-year-old Brooklynite paint store clerk, spends his weekends at a local disco, where he moonlights as the king of the dance floor. When he and mesmerizing dancer Stephanie enter a dance competition, the pair’s professional partnership blossoms into a deep friendship, and challenges both to reflect on what’s important in life amidst rising social tensions and disillusionment. Featuring the timeless hits of the Bee Gees and classic disco tracks, this reimagined version of Saturday Night Fever transports you back to the era of disco balls, platform boots, and white suits. Burn, baby, burn!