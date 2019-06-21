PENTATONIX to Rock at Fargodome

Get ready to rock with Pentatonix as they play the Fargodome on June 26.

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-Platinum-selling Pentatonix has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts more than 14.5 million subscribers, yielding over 3 billion video views. Their 2015 self-titled album is certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard's 200.

Additionally, nine of their albums reached the top 10 on Billboard's 200 chart (2 at #1) and received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold selling albums and singles. The group has had two holiday specials on NBC (watch 2017's A Very Pentatonix Christmas here), released their tour documentary - On My Way Home - in 2015 and appeared in the feature film, Pitch Perfect 2.

Most recently, Pentatonix released a deluxe version of their certified Platinum 2016 holiday album A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe and wrapped their sold-out A Pentatonix Christmas Tour in December.

Joining them on the concert tour is Emmy Award winner and multi-platinum selling recording artist, Rachel Platten. Few artists in the past decade have struck a chord of hope and resilience like she did with her empowering hit "Fight Song." Listeners instantly adopted the transformative anthem as their own, linking fans' tales of personal empowerment across the globe.

Rachel topped countless radio and iTunes charts worldwide, with her major label debut album "Wildfire" which also included the platinum Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Stand By You." In 2017, Rachel Platten released her second full-length album for Columbia Records called Waves. Co-writing every song, and working with stellar songwriters and producers including Ryan Tedder, Stargate, Jason Evigan and Ian Kirkpatrick. Songs range from the shimmering unshackling of "Broken Glass," to the sultry, infectious "Shivers." More intimate songs such as the bewitching "Collide," the piano-tinged "Hands" and the album's moving closer "Grace" reflect the unguarded side of the talented singer songwriter. Pregnant with her first child, Rachel released a song dedicated to her daughter 'You Belong' at the end of 2018.

For more information about the tour and their stop in Fargo, tap here.





