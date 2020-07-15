Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
NDSF Presents GOOD BAD PEOPLE By Rachel Lynett, Live on Zoom

North Dakota Shakespeare Festival presents it's 2nd Annual New Play Day, virtually! A cast of actors from across the country will read Rachel Lynett's Good Bad People live via Zoom on July 24th, at 7pm CST. This free event is made possible through a partnership with Humanities North Dakota.

The reading will be followed by a response from Dr. Sharon Carson of the University of North Dakota and a Q&A with the cast and Playwright. We invite audience members nationwide to tune in and engage in this one-night-only experience! Our Virtual Room will open 15 minutes before showtime (6:45pm CST). Zoom link and password are available at www.northdakotashakespeare.com/newplayday.

PLAY SYNOPSIS:

June returns home in an attempt to make amends with her family, after her brother, Amiri, is shot by a police officer. But when her family refuses to make a statement and her personal beliefs are questioned, suddenly June is forced into the spotlight and must decide which is more important: making amends with her family or standing up for her brother's life.

** "Funded in part by Humanities North Dakota, a non-profit, independent state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in the performance/discussion do not necessarily reflect those of Humanities North Dakota or the National Endowment for the Humanities."

Details:

What: New Play Day 2020: Good Bad People by Rachel Lynett

When: July 24th, 7pm CST

Where: Zoom! Link and password available at www.northdakotashakespeare.com/newplayday

Playwright: Rachel Lynett

Cast: Britney Walker-Merritte, Na'Tosha De'Von, Ms. Jackie Murray, Sydney Berk, Nicole Dunseith

Humanities Scholar: Dr. Sharon Carson


