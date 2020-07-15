NDSF Presents GOOD BAD PEOPLE By Rachel Lynett, Live on Zoom

North Dakota Shakespeare Festival presents it's 2nd Annual New Play Day, virtually! A cast of actors from across the country will read Rachel Lynett's Good Bad People live via Zoom on July 24th, at 7pm CST. This free event is made possible through a partnership with Humanities North Dakota.

The reading will be followed by a response from Dr. Sharon Carson of the University of North Dakota and a Q&A with the cast and Playwright. We invite audience members nationwide to tune in and engage in this one-night-only experience! Our Virtual Room will open 15 minutes before showtime (6:45pm CST). Zoom link and password are available at www.northdakotashakespeare.com/newplayday.

PLAY SYNOPSIS:

June returns home in an attempt to make amends with her family, after her brother, Amiri, is shot by a police officer. But when her family refuses to make a statement and her personal beliefs are questioned, suddenly June is forced into the spotlight and must decide which is more important: making amends with her family or standing up for her brother's life.

** "Funded in part by Humanities North Dakota, a non-profit, independent state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in the performance/discussion do not necessarily reflect those of Humanities North Dakota or the National Endowment for the Humanities."

Details:

What: New Play Day 2020: Good Bad People by Rachel Lynett

When: July 24th, 7pm CST

Where: Zoom! Link and password available at www.northdakotashakespeare.com/newplayday

Playwright: Rachel Lynett

Cast: Britney Walker-Merritte, Na'Tosha De'Von, Ms. Jackie Murray, Sydney Berk, Nicole Dunseith

Humanities Scholar: Dr. Sharon Carson

