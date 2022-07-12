Monday Night Movie Nights Return to Roosevelt Park

Monday Night Movie Nights are now playing each week in Roosevelt Park.

Enjoy a movie outdoors, beginning each week at 8:30pm. Concessions and box office open at 7:30pm.

Admission is $5 and full concessions are available for purchase. Bring your own chair/blanket.

Movies will be displayed on outdoor LED video panel.

Up next is Top Gun showing next week, July 18!

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185284®id=111&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPandEEntertainment%2Fevents%2F%3Fref%3Dpage_internal?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.