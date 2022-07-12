Monday Night Movie Nights Return to Roosevelt Park
Up next is Top Gun showing next week, July 18!
Monday Night Movie Nights are now playing each week in Roosevelt Park.
Enjoy a movie outdoors, beginning each week at 8:30pm. Concessions and box office open at 7:30pm.
Admission is $5 and full concessions are available for purchase. Bring your own chair/blanket.
Movies will be displayed on outdoor LED video panel.
Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185284®id=111&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPandEEntertainment%2Fevents%2F%3Fref%3Dpage_internal?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.