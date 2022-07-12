Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 12, 2022  
Monday Night Movie Nights Return to Roosevelt Park

Monday Night Movie Nights are now playing each week in Roosevelt Park.

Enjoy a movie outdoors, beginning each week at 8:30pm. Concessions and box office open at 7:30pm.

Admission is $5 and full concessions are available for purchase. Bring your own chair/blanket.

Movies will be displayed on outdoor LED video panel.

Up next is Top Gun showing next week, July 18!

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/PandEEntertainment/events/



