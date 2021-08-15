Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Will Perform Next Month at Essentia Health Plaza

EPIC Events has announced Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will be in concert on MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, September 11th at 7 p.m.

a??Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." Her independent record label, Blackheart, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. As a producer, she has overseen albums by Bikini Kill, Circus Lupus, as well as the Germs' LA punk masterpiece, 'GI.'

Jett's music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture. Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headline shows alongside fellow rock icons like The Who, Green Day and the Foo Fighters. Additionally, Jett has acted and appeared in movies, television and theater. Jett was also able to see her story told in 'The Runaways', the feature film based on her first band, starring Kristen Stewart as Jett and Dakota Fanning as Cherie Currie. Jett was close to the project, serving as executive producer. 'Bad Reputation', a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The film continues to receive praise and accolades and is available on all streaming platforms.

a??Tickets for this performance are priced at $65 plus fees for VIP reserved and $49 plus fees for Standard reserved. This event will be RAIN OR SHINE and tickets are non-refundable.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.westfargoevents.com/event/joan-jett-and-the-blackhearts/.