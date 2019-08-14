I AM KING to Play at Fargo Theatre

Get ready to rock with "I Am King - The Michael Jackson Experience," playing at Fargo Theatre Sept. 14.

I AM KING - The Michael Jackson Experience is as close as you will get to seeing the King of Pop live in concert!

Featuring Michael Jackson tribute artists who can sing LIVE while mastering the intense dancing that Jackson was so famous for, I AM KING takes the audience on a musical and visual journey into the world of the KING OF POP.

The creators of I AM KING have put together an incredible cast of talented musicians and Broadway and Las Vegas dancers to bring Jackson to life in an explosion of unmatched energetic perfection.

I AM KING features amazing renditions of Jackson's biggest hits including "Bad","Billie Jean", "Thriller", "Man in the Mirror", "Human Nature" and many more.

For more information and tickets to "I Am King," tap here.





