Glasgow and Winnipeg to Host 2023/2024 Science Fiction Conventions

These cities were selected by a vote amongst the members of Chicon 8.

Sep. 04, 2022  

The Business Meeting of Chicon 8, the 2022 World Science Fiction Convention, has announced the host cities for the 2023 North American Science Fiction Convention (NASFiC) and the 2024 World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon). These cities were selected by a vote amongst the members of Chicon 8.

Winnipeg in 23 will host the 2023 NASFiC in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The NASFiC is held in North America in years when the Worldcon is held overseas (in this case, the 2023 Worldcon will be held in Chendgu, China, in August 2023). 343 ballots were cast in the election, with 312 in favour of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg's Guests of Honor will be Dr. Philip J. Currie, Julie Czerneda, John Mansfield, Waubgeshig Rice, Nisi Shawl and Katherina Vermette. The Ghost of Honour will be Lorna Toolis and the Toastmaster will be Tanya Huff. The convention will be chaired by Robbie Bourget and Linda Ross-Mansfield.

Winnipeg in 23's website can be found at https://main.winnipegin2023.ca/; they can also be found on Twitter at @Winnipegin23.

Glasgow 2024 will host the 2024 Worldcon in Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Glasgow 2024 will be the 82nd World Science Fiction Convention, and the third to be held in Glasgow after 1995 and 2005. 809 ballots were cast in the election, with 776 in favour of Glasgow.

Glasgow's Guests of Honor will be artist Chris Baker (Fangorn), fans Claire Brialey and Mark Plummer, authors Ken Macleod and Nnedi Okorafor, and editor, author, and artist Terri Windling. The convention will be chaired by Professor Esther MacCallum-Stewart.

Glasgow 2024's website can be found at https://glasgow2024.org/; they can also be found on Facebook at @GlasgowIn2024 and on Twitter at @Glasgowin2024.




