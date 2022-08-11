Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Presents DISNEY DESCENDANTS This Weekend

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre presents DISNEY DESCENDANTS (SUMMER EDUCATION) this weekend.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films!

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost - home of the most infamous villains who ever lived - the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island... until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Performances are August 11-13.