CASEY AND DIANA to Debut at The Citadel Theatre in 2026

The Citadel Theatre has announced Casey and Diana, the critically acclaimed Canadian drama by Governor General's Award finalist Nick Green.

Presented as a co-production with Alberta Theatre Projects (ATP) now playing in Calgary, this extraordinary play is set to arrive on our stage following acclaimed productions across the country.

Set in 1991 at Toronto's Casey House, Canada's first free-standing hospice for people living with HIV/AIDS, this moving and unexpectedly humour-filled story unfolds during the AIDS crisis, following residents and staff as they prepare for Princess Diana's visit. Confronting fears, dreams, and a longing for connection, the drama balances joy and heartbreak while shining a light on humanity's resilience and the transformative power of compassion. With vibrant characters and sharp dialogue, it celebrates the courage to hold onto dignity and hope in the face of adversity, capturing the profound impact of one unforgettable moment. Casey and Diana is a powerful tribute to love, resilience, and the enduring legacy of compassion.

Described as “beautiful, funny, heartbreaking” (CTV), Casey and Diana vividly captures the historic visit as devoted caregivers, steadfast advocates, and those living with HIV/AIDS reshaped the course of a public health crisis, and found dignity, love, and connection in the face of immense hardship.

“This play is special,” says director Lana Michelle Hughes. “Its beating heart is magic, humanity, and resistance. At a time when the world feels fractured, Nick Green offers us a story rooted in radical compassion, not as an abstract ideal, but as a lived, embodied practice.”

Since its premiere at the Stratford Festival in 2023, Casey and Diana has captivated audiences nationwide, with acclaimed runs at Soulpepper Theatre Company (Toronto), Theatre Aquarius (Hamilton), Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (Winnipeg), Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver), Neptune Theatre (Halifax), and more. The production continues to resonate deeply with audiences from coast to coast.

Casey and Diana plays in the Maclab Theatre from April 4 – 26, 2026.