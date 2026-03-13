Review: LES MISÉRABLES Captivates Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

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Since opening in 1985, Les Misérables has captivated over 130 million audience members, been performed in 53 countries, and sung in 22 languages. Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, this sweeping historical tale of redemption, love, and revolution makes its highly anticipated return to Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Set in 19th-century France, the musical begins when prisoner Jean Valjean concludes his 19-year sentence for stealing a loaf of bread. Upon his release, he is scorned by everyone but an elderly bishop, whom Valjean robs in the night. Instead of being hauled back to prison, Valjean is bewildered by an unexpected act of mercy: the bishop adds two silver candlesticks to the stolen goods. Profoundly moved, Valjean vows to turn his life around and become an honest man. Years later, his comfortable life as a small-town mayor is forever changed when he promises dying single mother, Fantine, to raise her daughter. However, he must contend with a cruel old adversary, Inspector Javert, who will stop at nothing to re-arrest Valjean.

Starring in this production is vocal powerhouse, Nick Cartell. Having performed over 1600 shows as Jean Valjean, his mastery of the role shines through in his acting and singing. His rendition of the Act II showstopper, Bring Him Home, is particularly heart-wrenching. Cartell shares the stage with another Les Mis veteran, Hayden Tee. As Javert, Tee checks all the boxes as a ruthless antagonist. His menacing stage presence is complemented by his powerful voice, especially during Javert’s pensive solo, Stars.

Like the two leads, every other character is impeccably cast. Lindsay Heather Pearce is heartbreaking as the factory worker-turned lady of the night. Her hauntingly beautiful performance of I Dreamed a Dream is among the show’s many standout moments. Later, the audience meets the young adult version of Fantine’s daughter, Cosette (vivaciously played on opening night by understudy Eden Mau), who quickly falls in love with the dashing revolutionary, Marius (understudy Thomas Beeker). Watching their romance blossom is Marius’s friend, the tough-as-nails street urchin, Éponine (Jaedynn Latter), who secretly pines for Marius. Latter’s version of Éponine’s famous ballad, On My Own, is powerful to behold.

But Les Misérables isn’t all doom and gloom: Matt Crowle and Victoria Huston-Elem earn plenty of laughs as the Thénardiers, the money-hungry innkeepers initially entrusted with caring for Little Cosette (Lillian Alice Castner). The boisterous, colourful ensemble number, Master of the House, is a certified crowd-pleaser. It would also be remiss not to mention another amusing character: the adorable, pint-sized rebel, Gavroche (Rocco Van Auken).

Heightening the production’s epic narrative are striking digital backdrops featuring paintings by Victor Hugo himself. Everything from imposing Paris streets to a cathedral’s jewel-toned stained-glass windows further enhance the story unfolding onstage. Claude-Michel Schönberg’s score is exquisite; hearing it live is an experience unto itself.

Les Misérables plays at Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until March 15.

"One Day More" from Les Misérables, featuring Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

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