THE MOUNTAINTOP Comes to the Citadel Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mountaintop by Katori Hall is a historical fiction retelling of the events surrounding the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Mountaintop is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches in which he uttered the phrase “I have been to the mountaintop”, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

American Playwright, Katori Hall, is a Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and television producer. The Mountaintop play first premiered at Theatre503 in London in 2009, then transferred to the West End, where it won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2010. It later opened on Broadway, in 2011, to critical acclaim. The production is led by Director, Particia Darbasie, who is well-known to Citadel audiences. Darbasie directed Heaven at The Citadel in 2021 and was the Assistant Director on The Color Purple in 2019.

The Mountaintop plays in the Maclab Theatre March 30 – April 21, 2024. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Pay What You Choose in-person night takes place March 31, 2024. More information on Pay What You Choose, presented by Alberta Blue Cross, can be found online at citadeltheatre.com.

Production photos will be available by Tuesday, April 2, 2024.