THE FAMILY CROW: A MURDER MYSTERY Flies Back Into The Edmonton Fringe

Award-winning puppetry whodunit returns for eight performances only at Mile Zero Dance Stage, August 14–23.
Get ready for puppets, puns, and plenty of plot twists when internationally acclaimed puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx brings his hit solo show THE FAMILY CROW: A Murder Mystery back to the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, running August 14–23 at Mile Zero Dance Stage.
Following a sold-out Toronto run and an award-winning tour across North America — including Best New Play (London), Pick of the Fringe (Vancouver, Orlando, Cincinnati) — this “puppetry-for-grown-ups” favourite returns to Edmonton after past festival successes with THE FAMILY CROW (2023) and Emilio’s A Million Chameleons (2024), which later enjoyed an Off-Broadway run.
Part Knives Out, part The Muppets, the show follows Horatio P. Corvus, self-proclaimed “Sorter Outer of Murders,” as he unravels a feather-ruffling case. Told through inventive puppetry, razor-sharp wordplay, and delightfully absurd humor, the result is a darkly comic solo whodunit like no other. The Orlando Sentinel raves, “The performance is for anyone who appreciates a creative vision, superb execution, a dollop of weirdness – and, of course, eye-rolling puns.”
Performance Schedule – Mile Zero Dance Stage (Venue 20)
9931 78 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB
Rating: 13+ (cartoonish violence)
Tickets and details available through the Edmonton Fringe Festival box office.
Videos