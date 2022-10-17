Review: WEASEL Opens the Timms Centre for the Arts' 2022/2023 Season

Charlie is facing the biggest dilemma of her acting career. Should she accept the role of a lifetime or take more time to heal from previous workplace trauma?

Weasel, a poignant drama by Edmonton playwright, Beth Graham, makes its world premiere at The University of Alberta's Timms Centre for the Arts. Featuring a cast of exceptional acting students, the play sheds light on issues including workplace harassment and the universal struggle to feel a sense of belonging. Under Kevin Sutley's direction, the characters' plights come fully alive, challenging audiences to confront their own limiting self-beliefs.

Mackenzie Sutton shines as the conflicted present-day Charlie while Alice Wordsworth, Christian Krushel, and Karen Gomez portray the character's past self. Together, the four performers paint a compelling and often heartbreaking portrait of a young actor struggling to navigate the cutthroat world of show business. In arguably the production's most harrowing scene, a hysterical Charlie (played by Gomez) crumbles to the floor after being mercilessly berated by her cruel director, Benji (Patrick Lynn). It is impossible not to sympathize with Charlie as she begins her precarious healing journey and grapples with imposter syndrome.

Despite the play's heavy subject matter, there are moments of lightness throughout. Charlie's camaraderie with her fellow acting peers paints the often grueling audition process in a humorous manner while the "weasels" (a.k.a. the personifications of Charlie's insecurities) bring additional dry humour. Garbed in oversized coats resembling patchwork quilts, the weasels (portrayed by Patrick Lynn, Aaron Refugio, and Kristin Unruh) gleefully cluster around the present-day Charlie while parroting her intrusive thoughts. The background presence of an unnamed diva (Larissah Lashley) adds an element of mystery while Lashley's ethereal soprano voice emphasizes Charlie's emotional turmoil in some of the play's most pivotal scenes.

The minimalist staging likewise accentuates the production's often solemn subject matter. Designed by Robert Shannon, the tiered set features multiple levels connected by broad staircases while the ground floor serves as audition rooms, rehearsal halls, and a lively bar. Shannon's lighting ranges from stark and sinister to lone spotlights shining on a trembling Charlie while Kai Yakichuk's sound design emphasizes many of the show's comedic moments. Despite a drawn-out second act, Weasel conveys powerful messages of strength and resilience that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Weasel plays at The University of Alberta's Timms Centre for the Arts until October 22.

Photo by Brianne Jang, BB Collective.