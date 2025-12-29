MOULIN ROUGE! Comes to Edmonton in January

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will run at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium from Jan. 13 through Jan. 18, 2026. The production is a stage adaptation of the 2001 film Moulin Rouge! and features a contemporary jukebox musical format that blends modern pop songs with the show’s narrative of love and ambition in turn‑of‑the‑century Paris.

The North American touring cast scheduled for the Edmonton engagement includes Arianna Rosario as Satine and Jay Armstrong Johnson as Christian, with Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Jahi Kearse portraying Toulouse‑Lautrec and Andrew Brewer in the role of the Duke of Monroth. Additional cast members include Danny Burgos as Santiago and Kaitlin Mesh as Nini.

Performances are set across six days, with evening shows beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances scheduled on select weekend dates.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical has garnered critical acclaim and multiple Tony Awards since its Broadway debut in 2019, and its Edmonton run represents one of the first major touring engagements in Alberta for the 2026 season.