Review: HEIST Thrills Audiences at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre

Five criminals concoct a scheme to steal a priceless diamond: pretend to be a security company, lie their way into the diamond owner’s mansion, and steal the gem right from under her nose. However, as the big day draws closer, the thieves’ individual motives come to light, threatening to not only derail their heist but endanger their trust towards one another.

Heist, a pulse-pounding thriller by Arun Lakra, immerses Edmonton theatregoers into the characters’ criminal underworld. A co-production with The Grand Theatre in London, Ontario, the play is directed by Haysam Kadri and features a brilliant cast of six. Devin MacKinnon portrays the thieves’ Irish leader, Marvin, Alexander Ariate the brutish Kruger, and Gillian Moon the rope-scaling Angie, Callan McKenna Potter as ladies’ man Ryan, and Priya Narine as computer whiz Fiona. Though they are the bad guys, their characters are instantly likeable; their performances sparkle with dry humour and unexpected moments of vulnerability. The group’s nemesis- an icy, suit-clad Russian known as the Spider- is formidably played by Belinda Cornish.

Even before the show starts, the audience is treated to a tantalizing preview of the show’s high-tech visuals. Towering digital screens depict a bird’s eye view of a sprawling city at night, the projections glittering with illuminated office towers and glowing lines of traffic. Created by Beyata Hackborn, the set pairs impeccably with Siobhán Sleath’s lighting design. The effect, along with the riveting plot and performances, is cinematic; the production even features pre- and post-show video credits. Seasoned theatregoers and newcomers will be delighted by this thrilling crime drama and won’t soon forget its clever twists and turns.

Heist plays at the Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre until April 13.

Image Credit: Citadel Theatre

