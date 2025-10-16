Paul Woida Will Perform Live at Festival Place

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One-man band Paul Woida will bring his live looping performance to Festival Place in Sherwood Park. Paul Woida has earned a reputation as one of Alberta's most dynamic live performers, using looping technology to create the sound and energy of a full band — all by himself.

After nearly signing with a major Nashville label, Woida chose to take an independent path, crafting music on his own terms. In just one year of going solo, he's earned over 1.1 million streams and captivated audiences across Canada with his soulful songwriting and magnetic stage presence.

Known for transforming the stage into a symphony of rhythm, harmony, and emotion, Woida delivers an immersive performance that fans describe as “bigger than one man should be able to create.”

The show is on Friday, November 14, 2025 and runs from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM MST.