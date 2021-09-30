Nicolas Namoradze Will Appear Live in Concert in Edmonton

Edmonton Chamber Music Society (ECMS) in partnership with Honens will present a live, in-person, and online piano recital and mindfulness session with Honens Prize Laureate Nicolas Namoradze. This will be ECMS' first live show in two years and all health protocols will be in place including proof of vaccination.

"We are excited to welcome music lovers back to our live shows," say Co-Artistic Directors Dr. Patricia Tao and Don Morrish. "Nicolas Namoradze is an incredible pianist and his music, combined with his talks on mindfulness, are a perfect mix for our time."

Part concert, part lecture, and part guided mindfulness session, "Mind and Music" delves into the nature of musical perception, inviting the audience to explore new perspectives on the conscious listening experience. Following a discussion on auditory perception and the effect of music on the brain, Nicolas Namoradze presents a program of Bach, Bowen, Busoni, Rachmaninoff, and his own music. The performances are interspersed with discussions and mindfulness exercises that explore facets of our awareness and attention, our interpreting of stories and dramatic narratives, how we perceive and conceptualize musical textures, and the communication and internalization of emotional affect, prompting a reappraisal of our relationship to music as listeners.

Pianist and composer Nicolas Namoradze came to international attention in 2018 upon winning the triennial Honens International Piano Competition in Calgary, Canada-among the largest competition prizes in classical music. His often-sold-out recitals around the world have been met with universal critical acclaim, and his recent album release has received extraordinary accolades and awards, including the "Choc de Classica", Record of the Month in Limelight, Instrumental Disc of the Month in BBC Music Magazine and Editor's Choice in Gramophone. He is also a certified mindfulness teacher and currently pursues postgraduate studies in neuropsychology at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College, London. Namoradze is the author of "Ligeti's Macroharmonies", a book exploring the nature of musical perception through the lens of graphical-statistical analysis, to be published in 2021 by Springer in the Computational Music Sciences series. His compositions are published by Muse Press.