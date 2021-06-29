Citadel Theatre 'Road Shows' Return This Summer

The Citadel Theatre will presents its Road Shows for the second year in a row, allowing residents in Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, the opportunity to bring the magic of live musical performances straight to them.

By booking a Road Show, an Albertan duo will put on a live musical performance at a patron's outdoor place of choice. All equipment is brought and set up by the Citadel team. The Citadel's Road Shows are a great way to bring together family, friends and coworkers for a socially-distanced, outdoor gathering this summer.

Road Shows are available for booking from now until September 5, 2021, for $750 + GST and additional pricing on long weekend dates.

Sets available to choose from include:

Porchside Prom

Featuring Jennifer McMillan and Farren Timoteo

Porchside Prom is a celebration of the most iconic high-school dance songs of all time. Featuring popular music from each decade since the 1950s, this is a socially distanced dance that promises to bring you back to the romantic glow of a disco ball in your own backyard.



Rooted in Love with C.J.

Featuring Chariz Faulmino and Jameela McNeil

Chariz Faulmino and Jameela McNeil will take you on a soulful hour, exploring songs of love. This dynamic duo will soothe and energize your heart with classic hit songs from yesteryears to modern-day pop tunes. Celebrating their cultural roots and the artists who've inspired their musical passions from Aretha Franklin to Stevie Wonder to Bruno Mars. So sit back, relax, and let the rhythm move you!

Forget Your Troubles

Featuring Rachel Bowron and Steven Greenfield

Forget Your Troubles...and just get happy! It seems like these days, we all need a chance to sit back, relax, and take our minds off of the frantic world around us. And what better way to do that than with some of the best-loved jazz, pop, R&B, rock & roll, and show tunes, with a side of comedy thrown in for good measure? You better chase all your cares away!