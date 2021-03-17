L'UniTheatre Presents the Latest Installment of THE SIX SENSE: SENSORYBOX by Ghost River Theatre

L'UniTheatre will present the latest installment of The Six Sense: Sensorybox, by Ghost River Theatre. Buy your box at least three days in advance of your performance to insure timely delivery.

A wrapped gift is delivered to the door, the mystery of its content intrigues until show time. In an online viewing, watch as blindfolded audiences rediscover the importance of play as they uncover the contents of their box, guided by the performer.

SensoryBox is a family friendly, communal unboxing adventure for audiences across the digital divide and an individual sensory experience through their fingertips. It is both a delightful exploration of the unknown and a comforting reframing of everyday acts which have become daunting during the pandemic. It is intended to be a hybrid of live in-person theatre and digitally streamed entertainment.

After your box arrives in the mail you will be sent a link to watch the show online. You can watch from the comfort of your home with your cohort.

"After the success of our online French and English-language presentation of Lucy Darling in February, we are excited to offer another virtual theatrical experience," says L'Unitheatre Artistic Director Vincent Forcier. "This presentation of SensoryBox includes props and we encourage you and the members of your household to avoid opening the box until the show begins."

"It is our intention to celebrate and examine our relationship to touch at this particular moment in time", says Ghost River Theatre Artistic Director Eric Rose. "We are experimenting with how visceral touch can be in a live performance and through an online medium."

After a year of limitations, especially touch, what happens when a group of people have an experience primarily involving touch and play. How do their imaginations react?

When was the last time you felt the first gentle brush of a butterfly kiss? Or the sticky sweet taste of maple syrup licked off your fingers after a pancake breakfast? Or how about the soft, warm hug of a fluffy blanket straight out of the dryer?

Join L'UniTheatre on this journey of rediscovering the sense of touch almost a year after being caution against un-necessary contact and enjoy an experience reminiscent of childhood though SensoryBox.

Sensorybox has been made possible with the support of Government of Canada, Canada Council for the Arts, Alberta Foundation for the Arts and Edmonton Arts Council.

Buying a ticket to see the streaming presentation is the same as buying for any L'Unitheatre show. You choose the date and L'Unitheatre sends a link with password to view the performance.

The link for the performance will last 24 hours. Cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance of the performance start time to change a ticket from the Friday to the Saturday, should you not be able to watch the stream on opening night.