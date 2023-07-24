K-DAYS Return To Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts at EXPO Centre

ACUA is bringing together artists and community organizations to showcase the strength and talents of Alberta's Ukrainian community. 

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: AUSTENTATIOUS Earns Big Laughs at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre Photo 2 Review: AUSTENTATIOUS Earns Big Laughs at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre
Review: ALADDIN Dazzles Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Photo 3 Review: ALADDIN Dazzles Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Winners Photo 4 Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Winners

K-DAYS Return To Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts at EXPO Centre

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is coming to K-Days as a part of the K-Days' Pop-Up Market in Hall F of Edmonton EXPO Centre. ACUA is bringing together artists and community organizations to showcase the strength and talents of Alberta's Ukrainian community. 

Artists and Organizations with displays include:

Andrii Lysenko
Association of United Canadian Ukrainians
Bubbles and Bliss Soap
Charmaine's Little Perogies
Cheremosh Ukrainian Dancers
Crystal Mills
Every Dae Clay
Friends of the Ukrainian Village Society
Ivanna Dyedkova
June Mielnichuk
Kateryna Kryvolap
Mariia Levytska
Mariia Parshykova
Modern Feather Candles
Nataliya Petrenko-Litvinova
Oksana Zhelisko
Olha Frolova
Paul Gagne
Sandy's Homemade Goodies
Svitlana Melobenska
Sweet Infusion Honey
Ukrainian Canadian Social Services
Ukrainian Catholic Women's League Arts and Crafts Museum
Ukrainian Free Store
Ukrainian Museum of Canada, Alberta Branch
Ukrainian Shumka Dancers

Get tickets and passes for K-Days through their site k-days.com/tickets
 

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.




RELATED STORIES - Edmonton

1
Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Winners Photo
Toronto Fringe Festival Announces Award Winners

Toronto Fringe has announced the award winners of the 35th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, on now until July 16, 2023.

2
Review: AUSTENTATIOUS Earns Big Laughs at Edmontons Walterdale Theatre Photo
Review: AUSTENTATIOUS Earns Big Laughs at Edmonton's Walterdale Theatre

Jam-packed with hilarious dialogue and wacky musical numbers, this upbeat production is a must-see for fans of Jane Austen’s beloved classic.

3
Review: ALADDIN Dazzles Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Photo
Review: ALADDIN Dazzles Edmonton at The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

The beloved Disney cartoon comes alive in a whirlwind of colour and top-notch performances.

4
The Final Bards Bus Tour Comes to Driftwood Theatre Photo
The Final Bard's Bus Tour Comes to Driftwood Theatre

Driftwood Theatre Group will present the final season of The Bard's Bus Tour from August 5-27, 2023 in nine Ontario communities including Kingston, Bloomfield, Quinte West, Peterborough, Oshawa, Pickering, Ingersoll, Toronto and Burlington.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Edmonton SHOWS

Recommended For You