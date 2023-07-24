K-DAYS Return To Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts at EXPO Centre

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is coming to K-Days as a part of the K-Days' Pop-Up Market in Hall F of Edmonton EXPO Centre. ACUA is bringing together artists and community organizations to showcase the strength and talents of Alberta's Ukrainian community.

Artists and Organizations with displays include:



Andrii Lysenko

Association of United Canadian Ukrainians

Bubbles and Bliss Soap

Charmaine's Little Perogies

Cheremosh Ukrainian Dancers

Crystal Mills

Every Dae Clay

Friends of the Ukrainian Village Society

Ivanna Dyedkova

June Mielnichuk

Kateryna Kryvolap

Mariia Levytska

Mariia Parshykova

Modern Feather Candles

Nataliya Petrenko-Litvinova

Oksana Zhelisko

Olha Frolova

Paul Gagne

Sandy's Homemade Goodies

Svitlana Melobenska

Sweet Infusion Honey

Ukrainian Canadian Social Services

Ukrainian Catholic Women's League Arts and Crafts Museum

Ukrainian Free Store

Ukrainian Museum of Canada, Alberta Branch

Ukrainian Shumka Dancers



Get tickets and passes for K-Days through their site k-days.com/tickets



Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.