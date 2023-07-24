K-DAYS Return To Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts at EXPO Centre

ACUA is bringing together artists and community organizations to showcase the strength and talents of Alberta's Ukrainian community.
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is coming to K-Days as a part of the K-Days' Pop-Up Market in Hall F of Edmonton EXPO Centre. ACUA is bringing together artists and community organizations to showcase the strength and talents of Alberta's Ukrainian community.
Artists and Organizations with displays include:
Andrii Lysenko
Association of United Canadian Ukrainians
Bubbles and Bliss Soap
Charmaine's Little Perogies
Cheremosh Ukrainian Dancers
Crystal Mills
Every Dae Clay
Friends of the Ukrainian Village Society
Ivanna Dyedkova
June Mielnichuk
Kateryna Kryvolap
Mariia Levytska
Mariia Parshykova
Modern Feather Candles
Nataliya Petrenko-Litvinova
Oksana Zhelisko
Olha Frolova
Paul Gagne
Sandy's Homemade Goodies
Svitlana Melobenska
Sweet Infusion Honey
Ukrainian Canadian Social Services
Ukrainian Catholic Women's League Arts and Crafts Museum
Ukrainian Free Store
Ukrainian Museum of Canada, Alberta Branch
Ukrainian Shumka Dancers
Get tickets and passes for K-Days through their site k-days.com/tickets
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.