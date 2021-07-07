Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JazzYYC Summer Lineup Announced

pixeltracker Jul. 7, 2021  

With a focus on Alberta-based musicians, JazzYYC, Calgary's Jazz Collaborative, announces their August 19-22, 2021 lineup to enjoy live and in person.

"We're excited to experience live music again," says JazzYYC Artistic Producer Kodi Hutchinson. "We're happy to bring our jazz music fans live performances while showcasing our Alberta-based musicians. We are also thankful to return to some of our favourite live music venues, the Ironwood, King Eddy, and our Jazz Walk Outdoor Series at the JazzYYC Stage & 9th Avenue Stage featuring 18 Bands."

Program information is available at www.jazzyyc.com.


