Citadel Theatre Announces HORIZON SERIES LIVE! Lineup

The first show begins on October 24.

Starting in October, Citadel Theatre is bringing three fantastic live productions to the Shoctor Theatre with safety and social distancing measures in place.

See all three with a Horizon Series LIVE Package starting at only $90+Fees/GST! Single tickets on sale Tuesday, September 29.

Learn more at https://www.citadeltheatre.com/horizonserieslive and check out the lineup below!

A Brimful Of Asha

October 24-November 15, 2020

By Asha & Ravi Jain

Directed by Mieko Ouchi

Featuring Nimet Kanji and Hamed Dar

Join Ravi and his mother Asha as they tell you their hilarious, awkward, and utterly true story of family tradition. An attempt at an arranged marriage sparks a generational cultural clash, as Ravi is reluctant to marry - and Asha fears time is running out.

Mary's Wedding

November 28-December 20, 2020

By Stephen Massicotte

Adapted by Tai Amy Grauman

Directed by Jenna Rodgers

Tomorrow, Mary is to be wed. Tonight, she dreams of her beloved Charlie and the tale across time and seas that brought them together. In this new look at a Canadian classic, witness a love like no other from the Alberta prairies to the battlegrounds of World War I.

Show #3

Coming January 2020!

The theatre have one more fabulous production coming your way in January, but they have to keep the secret just a little longer... Book your package now to guarantee best seats and prices for this and the other two Horizon Series Live productions, and stay tuned for an announcement soon!

