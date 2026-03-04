THE TRIAL Brings Comedy to the Courtroom This Spring

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Justice has never been this funny. From March 6 to March 28, 2026, Rapid Fire Theatre presents The Trial, a fully improvised legal showdown where the verdict is unpredictable and the laughs are legally binding.

In this fast-paced, off-the-cuff comedy spectacle, a fearless cast of quick-witted performers takes on the roles of judge, jury, prosecutors, defendants, and any unexpected witnesses who might take the stand. Armed with nothing but audience suggestions and razor-sharp instincts, these “highly unqualified” legal minds will attempt to navigate courtroom procedure, or completely derail it.

Will justice prevail? Will chaos reign? Will anyone actually know what's going on? The answers unfold live as the case unravels in real time, packed with sharp banter, absurd arguments, surprise testimony, and comedic objections at every turn.

Each performance runs approximately 90 minutes and no two trials are ever the same.

Adding to the accessibility of the run, every Thursday performance is Pay What You Can, making it easier than ever for audiences to experience Edmonton's signature brand of improvised comedy.