THE REVOLUTIONISTS To Run At Shadow Theatre’s Varscona Theatre

Shadow Theatre will present THE REVOLUTIONISTS by Lauren Gunderson from March 18 through April 5, 2026 at the Varscona Theatre in Edmonton. The production is directed by John Hudson.

Set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, the play follows four historical figures — playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, Marie Antoinette, and Haitian revolutionary Marianne Angelle — as they confront the upheaval of 1793 Paris. Gunderson’s play blends history and fiction while exploring themes of revolution, friendship, and political upheaval.

The cast includes Aimée Beaudoin, Alexandra Dawkins, Kijo Gatama, and Jacquelin Walters.

Creative Team

The creative team includes director John Hudson, Costume Designer Rebecca Cypher, sound designer Darrin Hagen, set designer Cindy Zuby, lighting designer Ken Matthews, stage manager Davis Shewchuk, and production manager Tiana McLean.

Tickets

Performances of THE REVOLUTIONISTS will take place at the Varscona Theatre, located at 10329 83 Avenue in Edmonton. Tickets are available at shadowtheatre.org.