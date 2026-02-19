THINGS I SHOULDN’T TELL YOU to Premiere at SkirtsAfire Festival

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SkirtsAfire Festival will present the premiere of THINGS I SHOULDN’T TELL YOU, a new solo work by Shannan Calcutt, March 12–15, 2026, at Walterdale Theatre (10322 83 Ave NW). The production is part of the festival’s 2026 programming, running March 5–15.

In the performance, Calcutt shares personal stories that examine the realities of midlife, relationships, and self-discovery, blending humor and candid reflection. The work continues her longstanding focus on character-driven comedy and physical performance.

Calcutt has performed internationally, appearing in venues ranging from Saskatoon’s Wash ‘n Slosh Pub to the Sydney Opera House. She has spent more than two decades performing on the Las Vegas Strip in Mad Apple, Zumanity, and Atomic Saloon Show. She also serves as an educator in clown and physical theatre, teaching with Cirque du Soleil and Celebration Barn Theater.

In addition to her performance career, Calcutt has directed and developed projects with Spiegelworld, including Superfrico at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas and The Hook in Atlantic City, and has contributed to productions at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin. She is also profiled in the book Clowns: In Conversation with Modern Masters by Ezra Lebank and David Bridal.

Ticket Information

Performances of THINGS I SHOULDN’T TELL YOU run March 12–15, 2026, at Walterdale Theatre. Tickets range from $24.25 to $29.99 (plus applicable fees) and are available at SkirtsAfire.com. Limited Pay-What-You-Can tickets are available for each performance, and group discounts are offered for parties of six or more. Festival passes are also available for full access to SkirtsAfire’s programming.