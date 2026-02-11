Ballet Edmonton to Present THRESHOLD at Triffo Theatre

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Edmonton will present THRESHOLD at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University. The program runs February 13–15 and features two world premieres by Cyril Baldy and Marie Gyselbrecht, each creating new work on the company for the first time.

The evening explores contemporary ballet through distinct choreographic approaches, with each work examining movement, physicality, and stage presence. The production includes original sound design by Raphaëlle Latini and lighting design by James Proudfoot.

Artistic Director Kirsten Wicklund said, “Threshold invites us to encounter the unfamiliar — both within ourselves and in each other. This program is a catalyst for risk and possibility, offering a powerful portal into the evolving language of contemporary dance.”

Tickets and additional information are available through Ballet Edmonton.