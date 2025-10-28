A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Citadel Theatre for Its 26th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Citadel Theatre will present its 26th annual production of A Christmas Carol from November 22 through December 24, 2025, marking more than a quarter century of the show as a cornerstone of Edmonton’s holiday season.

The production, adapted by David van Belle and set in the 1950s, will once again play in the Maclab Theatre under the direction of Lianna Makuch.

First staged in 2000, A Christmas Carol has become one of the Citadel’s most enduring traditions, welcoming returning audiences and new generations each year. Since 2019, van Belle’s adaptation has placed the story in a postwar setting, interweaving classic holiday songs such as “White Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” while remaining faithful to the themes of Dickens’ original work.

Makuch continues the direction first envisioned by Citadel Artistic Director Daryl Cloran, whose 2019 revival introduced the new version. The production underscores the timeless message at the heart of Dickens’ story — that redemption and compassion are always within reach.

The 2025 company of A Christmas Carol will feature John Ullyatt as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Maya Baker as Fanny, Patricia Cerra as Belle and Marnie, and Ivy DeGagné as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Cathy Derkach will appear as Mrs. Dilber and Hilda Fezziwig, with Oscar Derkx as Fred, Braydon Dowler-Coltman as the Ghost of Christmas Future, and Jesse Gervais as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Steven Greenfield joins as Barker, with Alison MacDonald as Emily Cratchit, Troy O'Donnell as Jacob Marley and Mr. Fezziwig, and Glenn Nelson, Bhéy Pastolero, Michael Peng, Elena Porter, and Biboye Onanuga rounding out the ensemble. The role of Tim Cratchit will alternate between Breanna Bender and Emmy Richardson.

The youth ensemble will include Jack Cloran, Anjali DeSilva, Koi Gennings, Edgar Greenfield, Aubrey Malacad, Amanda Mella Rodriguez, Nicolas Melo, Brady Miller, Zadie van Belle, Maia Vinge, and Lincoln Weishaupt. Understudies for the production will include Chris W. Cook, Cathy Derkach, Graham Mothersill, Glenn Nelson, Bhéy Pastolero, Michael Peng, and Elena Porter.

The production is written by David van Belle and directed by Lianna Makuch, with Daryl Cloran serving as original director. Cory Sincennes designs the set and costumes, Leigh Ann Vardy designs lighting, and Mishelle Cuttler serves as music director and sound designer. Laura Krewski provides choreography, with Steven Greenfield as associate music director and Mitchell Labrosse as associate sound designer. Andrew Ritchie serves as assistant director.

Stage management is led by Molly Pearson with Cheryl Hoover assisting in rehearsal. Andrea Handal-Rivera and Ken James-Stewart serve as assistant stage managers, with Sarah Austin and Claire Sonmor as apprentice stage managers. The children’s supervisors are Adam Blocka, Alexander Ariate, and Austin Kennedy.

Tickets are available at citadeltheatre.com or by phone at 780.425.1820.

Accessible and community-focused performances will include a Captioned and Relaxed Experience on Saturday, December 6 at 1:30 p.m., and Pay What You Choose performances—presented by Alberta Blue Cross—on Sunday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m., and Saturday, December 6 at 1:30 p.m. Accessible performances across the 2025/26 season are supported by the Stollery Charitable Foundation, and additional details are available at citadeltheatre.com/accessibility. Production photos will be released beginning Wednesday, November 26, 2025.