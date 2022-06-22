The Ringwald Presents the World Premiere Of YOU'VE GOT MALE Next Month

Metro Detroit's most notable LGBTQIA+ theatre - announces the world premiere of You've Got Male, an all-new gay rom-com jukebox musical parody mash-up, written by local playwrights Vince Kelley and Matthew Arrington. The show opens July 8 and plays through August 8, running Fridays through Mondays at the Ringwald's new home at the Affirmations Community Center in downtown Ferndale and will - for the first time - have beer and wine for purchase at Friday performances.

"Joining the Ringwald's tradition of campy, big, raucous summer parodies is an absolute honor," said Matthew Arrington. "We hope everyone enjoys watching our love letter to Romantic Comedies as much as we enjoyed writing it."

Successful wedding planner Julian Roberts (Adam Graber) hates Ryan (Ryan Bernier), the newest member of his team - but when they meet on Grindr, they begin an anonymous romance, oblivious of each other's true identity. Ryan eventually learns that the sweet fella he's involved with on the app is actually his tightly wound boss! Will they? Won't they? Join Julian, Ryan, and other familiar Rom-Com faces as they sing their way through love, loss, Grindr, and of course, A Big Fat Wedding! Will everyone get their Happy Ending? Get your tickets to find out.

"One of the coolest parts of crafting this show is that we get to take full advantage of the growing roster of Ringwald performers, catering our writing to their unique talents," said Vince Kelley. "For instance, non-binary actors Al Duffy and Rashna Sarwar show a queer love story that we haven't had the opportunity to see in a mainstream rom-com - how fantastic is that?"

Directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck, You've Got Male features Ryan Bernier, Al Duffy, Adam Graber, Suzan M. Jacokes, Richard Payton, and Rashna "Rashi" Sarwar. Assistant Direction is by Matthew Arrington, music direction is by Lily Czartorski and choreography is by Jair Alexander. Stage Management is by Gretchen Schock.

You've Got Male runs from July 8 through August 8 and tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald has gone cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.



Please note masks and proof of vaccination required for entry.