RobStan Visuals Productions and Theatre NOVA Announce Request for Proposals for 2023 Summer Commission

RobStan Visuals Productions, in coordination with Theatre NOVA, requests proposals for a 30-minute commissioned work of music, theatre, or dance, to be performed live outdoors at an event in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 15, 2023.

The production should be approximately 30 minutes in length, to be staged on the private properties and gardens at 1500 and 1510 Cedar Bend Drive, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both the final dress rehearsal and the live performance will be filmed for distribution on the RobStan Visuals website. The production calendar should include at least two or three on site dress rehearsals the week of July 10th to deal with inclement weather. The performance on July 15th is for an invitation-only outdoor summer party, which will include a live performance of the piece.

This commission is open to producers and artists from Michigan only.

The proposal should contain the following information:

1. Proposed title of piece

2. Synopsis

3. Development history (if any)

4. Creator's biographies

5. Key production and talent required (e.g., costume designer, set designer, music, etc.)

6. Proposed use of the $20,000 budget, including all talent, set design and production, costumes, and licensing rights, if necessary. RobStan Visuals will absorb the cost of filming, editing, distribution, and party catering. Awardee will retain rights to production and may distribute it as they see fit.

7. Proposal upload size should not exceed 10 mb.

Proposals should be sent via email to: summer2023@robstanvisuals.com, by October 31st, 2022, and site visits for interested parties can be scheduled in August and September 2022. Announcement of the award will be made by December 1, 2022.

Stan and Robin Mendenhall have staged invitation-only, outdoor summer parties for at least 10 years around the time of the summer solstice. These have included original and performed music, live performances, original songs, and theatrical performances. (See www.robstanvisuals.com - summer parties for previous productions). Venue has extensive gardens and two performance platforms that may be utilized by the accepted playwright/producer.

Awardee will be allotted 10 complimentary tickets for the live performance/summer party which can be provided to performers, playwrights, musicians, or other invitees.