Little Door Theatre Presents HAMLET With Top-Tier Local Cast

Little Door Theatre presents William Shakespeare's most captivating theatrical work, Hamlet. Hamlet, crown Prince of Denmark, teeters on the edge of madness when he learns his uncle has killed his father and married his mother. Written around 1599, William Shakespeare's Hamlet is a tragedy filled with treachery, revenge, spies, and madness. In this play he also created a psychological mystery that affords us a look inside the mind of Hamlet. LDT places the show in a Steampunk Victorian setting, lending an edgy twist to this Shakespearean classic! With a very talented local cast this show is a can't miss! Cast includes Daniel Drobot (Hamlet), Dennis Kleinsmith (Claudius), JM Ethridge (Gertrude), Danielle Peck (Horatia), Matthew Pecek (Laertes), Maggie Bickerstaff (Ophelia), John Arden McClure (Polonius), Andrew McMechan (Ghost/Player/Ambassador), Allison Megroet (Guildenstern), Tyler Bickel (Rosencrantz), Tim Beson (Marcellus/Grave Digger/Osric/Player), and Emily Thomson (Francisca/Grave Digger/Player/Ambassador).

Tickets are $15, and can be purchased on their website, littledoortheatre.com You may also reserve your tickets by emailing them with your preferred date of attendance, number of tickets needed, and your name at littledoortheatre@gmail.com, and you may purchase them at the door. If you have any questions, please feel free to email at any time, and they would be happy to help, littledoortheatre@gmail.com.





