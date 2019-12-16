Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Detroit:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Community Theatre
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Play
Best Director of Musical
Best Ensemble of a Musical
Best Ensemble of a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Music Direction
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
Best Production for Young Adults
Best Set Design
Best Shakespearean Actor
Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Actress
Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
Best Shakespearean Production
Best Sound Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Play
Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 8%
Adrian Adkins - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
Este’Fan Kizer - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%
Sean Harbert - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk 7%
Peter Crist - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 7%
Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%
Taylor Johnson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%
Bri Edgerton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%
Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 9%
Naomi Black - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
Kelly Lomas - SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 5%
Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%
Molly Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
Sarah Nowak-Rolko - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%
The Croswell Opera House 13%
Downriver Actors Guild 12%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%
Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 10%
Shayla Curran - MATILDA - Starlight Theater 8%
Roene Trevisan - MAMMA MIA! - The Sauk 5%
Matthew D. Bowland - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 9%
Steven Cunningham - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
Hans Friedrichs - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%
Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
Julie Dolan - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%
Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 6%
MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 7%
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 11%
THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Croswell Opera House 10%
CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%
Daina Schippers - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 9%
Tracy McCullough - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Sauk 6%
Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 8%
Lisa Lawrence - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tibbits Opera House 6%
Matthew Everingham - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tibbits Opera House 5%
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 11%
CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%
THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 7%
HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit 26%
ALADDIN - Broadway in Detroit 14%
COME FROM AWAY - Wharton Center for Performing Arts 10%
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 17%
MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 15%
SWEENEY TODD - The Croswell Opera House 8%
Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%
Daina Schippers and Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
Nathan Vasquez - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 7%
Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 21%
John Lepard - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
Jonathon Davidson - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 14%
Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 26%
Lee Cleaveland - THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 18%
Ian Geers - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%
Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 38%
Pj Sallans - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 23%
Catherine Coffey - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 17%
Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 19%
Allison Megroet - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%
Claire Jolliffe - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 22%
KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 17%
THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%
KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 14%
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 14%
Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 13%
Brian Bickel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fuse Theater Company 10%
CJ Drenth - AVENUE Q - Farmers Alley Theatre 9%
Ray Pratt - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Sauk 10%
Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%
Tom Downey - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%
Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
Nick Fioretti - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
Isaac Harless - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%
Stephanie Payton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater 7%
Natasha Ricketts - SISTER ACT - The Croswell Opera House 5%
Daina Schippers - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 11%
Erica Gunaca - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 7%
Lois Williams - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - The Sauk 7%
Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 12%
Sophia Bernard - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 9%
Sarahfay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%
The Croswell Opera House 12%
Downriver Actors Guild 11%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Community Theatre
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Play
Best Director of Musical
Best Ensemble of a Musical
Best Ensemble of a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Music Direction
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
Best Production for Young Adults
Best Set Design
Best Shakespearean Actor
Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Actress
Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
Best Shakespearean Production
Best Sound Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Play
Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Theatre of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.