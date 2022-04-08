JOHN MULANEY: FROM SCRATCH Comes to The Wharton Center

Wharton Center announces hilarious comedian John Mulaney: From Scratch is coming to Wharton Center on Thursday, September 8, at 7PM. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy® and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian. In 2018, he traveled the United States with the sold-out Kid Gorgeous Tour, later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won an Emmy® for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special. In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career." In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive." Starting March 2022, he'll be touring with his newest hour John Mulaney: From Scratch.

John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday, February 26, 2022. He began writing for SNL in 2008 and created memorable characters such as 'Stefon' with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent. He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! and Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.

He's also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello on Broadway. The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as Oh, Hello: The Podcast, based off their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy® nominated musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that festivities will continue with a pair of holiday themed Sack Lunch Bunch specials coming to Comedy Central in the near future.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests always maintain possession of their devices and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Please visit the Wharton Center website at whartoncenter.com/covid-19 to review the most up-to-date information and requirements pertaining to COVID-19.

Photo Credits: Walter McBride