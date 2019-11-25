First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Detroit Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Detroit:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreography
Best Community Theatre
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Play
Best Director of Musical
Best Ensemble of a Musical
Best Ensemble of a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Music Direction
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)
Best Production for Young Adults
Best Set Design
Best Shakespearean Actor
Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Actress
Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast
Best Shakespearean Production
Best Sound Design
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actor in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Musical
Best Supporting Actress in Play
Best Youth Performance (Under 18)
Theatre of the Year
Adrian Adkins - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 7%
Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 7%
Jamey Grisham - BIG THE MUSICAL - The Barn Theatre 3%
Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk 5%
Charlie King - LOVE LIES AND THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA - The Barn Theatre 4%
Jeremy Koch - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%
Daniela Delahuerta - WEST SIDE STORY - Tibbits Opera House 4%
Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 3%
Kayla Smith - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 3%
Erica Gunaca - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Ridgedale Players 5%
Abby Nelson - STUPID F-ING BIRD - Monster Box Theatre 5%
Gloria Logan - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Tibbits Opera House 4%
Molly Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 8%
Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%
Spencer Genrich - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 5%
Downriver Actors Guild 9%
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 8%
DYPAC 7%
Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 10%
Michael Morgan Wilson - SWEENEY TODD - The Barn Theatre 6%
Emily Betz - MAD AS A HATTER - Roustabout Theatre Troupe 5%
Hans Friedrichs - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%
Brian Townsend - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Players Guild of Dearborn 5%
Jennifer Wagler - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Sauk 5%
Mary Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
Trinity Bird - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Sauk 4%
Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%
SWEENEY TODD - The Barn Theatre 4%
MAMMA MIA! - The Sauk 4%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 8%
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 6%
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%
Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 7%
Tracy McCullough - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Sauk 6%
Valerie Compau - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 6%
Sarah Altenburg - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 7%
Brent Decker - SWEENEY TODD - The Barn Theatre 6%
Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 5%
MAMMA MIA! - The Sauk 3%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 8%
YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%
SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 5%
HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit 27%
ALADDIN - Broadway in Detroit 13%
COME FROM AWAY - Wharton Center for Performing Arts 11%
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 11%
FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 11%
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION - Players Guild of Dearborn 8%
Dave Overholdt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 10%
Trinity Bird - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Sauk 7%
Steven Lee Burright - SWEENEY TODD - The Barn Theatre 7%
John Lepard - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
Jonathon Davidson - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%
Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 14%
Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 20%
Lee Cleaveland - THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 19%
Alan Ball - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 12%
Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 32%
Pj Sallans - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 25%
Catherine Coffey - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 18%
Allison Megroet - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 17%
Vanessa Sawson - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%
Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 10%
KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 17%
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 17%
THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 16%
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 17%
THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%
KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 13%
Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 10%
Bob Minchella - RAGTIME - Stagecrafters 7%
Troy Ziegler - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%
Ray Pratt - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Sauk 8%
Sebastian Adams - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Players Guild of Dearborn 5%
Tristan Seaver - LET NOTHING YOU DISMAY - The Farmington Players 5%
Nick Fioretti - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%
Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%
Max Gonzalez - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tibbits Opera House 3%
Stephanie Payton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%
Loren Corbin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Sauk 4%
Betsy Genrich - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 4%
Lois Williams - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - The Sauk 7%
Cindy Turgeon - TWO ON THE AISLE, THREE IN A VAN - Southgate Community Players 6%
Erica Gunaca - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 6%
Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 7%
Parker Watson - FREAKY FRIDAY - DYPAC 5%
Avery McKelvey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dearborn Youth Summer Theatre 4%
Downriver Actors Guild 8%
DYPAC 7%
The Croswell Opera House 6%
