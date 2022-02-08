Detroit Repertory Theatre Returns For the 65th Time With ASKING STRANGERS THE MEANING OF LIFE

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is kicking off the 65th season with a hilarious ode to the performing arts, its artists, and the celebration of live theatre. Michigan's longest-running, nonprofit, professional, union theatre, located in the center - the heart - of the city of Detroit, is known for its diversity-centered approach to live theatre.

The return of live theatre to the Detroit Rep stage this season is made possible in part by a grant from MGM Grand Detroit.

Asking Strangers the Meaning of Life is a seriously ridiculous comedy about our search for meaning in a post-pandemic world. A man claiming to be Franz Kafka has a near-death experience comically interrupted by a parade of strangers all seeking the answers to life's deepest questions.

Playwright William Missouri Downs has had over 300 productions of his plays in the US, including the Detroit Repertory Theatre's Forgiving John Lennon in 2011.

Artistic Director Leah Smith (DETROIT) has assembled a company of local professional theatre artists for Asking Strangers the Meaning of Life, some familiar to Detroit Rep audiences, some making their debut.

Harry Wetzel (DEARBORN HEIGHTS) and Jonathan Jones (DETROIT) return to the Detroit Rep stage, Hallie Bee Bard (FARMINGTON), Miles Bond (FARMINGTON HILLS), and Tamara PiLar Allen (DETROIT) are making their debut.

Design and technical support come from Jeff Nahan (FERNDALE) as the production Stage Manager, Harry Wetzel doubling as Set Designer, Mary Copenhagen (LAPEER) as Costume Designer, Burr Huntington (ROYAL OAK) is Sound Designer, and Daniel Morency (GROSSE POINTE WOODS) is Light Designer.

Learn more by calling (313) 868-1347 or visiting detroitreptheatre.com.