December 19th Update: MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Detroit Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Detroit:

Best Actor in a Musical

Nour Sanif - BONNIE & CLYDE - St. Dunstan's Theater Guild of Cranbrook 8%

Adrian Adkins - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%

Jared Hoffert - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Best Actor in a Play

Steven Owsley - THE 39 STEPS - The Sauk 8%

Sean Harbert - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%

Peter Crist - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 7%

Best Actress in a Musical

Sarafay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 6%

Taylor Johnson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Bri Edgerton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Best Actress in a Play

Julianne Dolan - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 9%

Naomi Black - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%

Kelly Lomas - SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 6%

Best Choreography

Anthony J. Hamilton and Heather Mitchell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Sarah Nowak-Rolko - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Molly Zaleski - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 6%

Best Community Theatre

The Croswell Opera House 13%

Downriver Actors Guild 12%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design

Shelly Schutt - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 10%

Shayla Curran - MATILDA - Starlight Theater 8%

Roene Trevisan - MAMMA MIA! - The Sauk 6%

Best Director of a Play

Matthew D. Bowland - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 8%

Steven Cunningham - A TIME TO KILL - Pontiac Theatre IV 8%

Hans Friedrichs - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Barn Theatre 7%

Best Director of Musical

Anthony J. Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%

Julie Dolan - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 7%

Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 6%

Best Ensemble of a Musical

MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 7%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 7%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble of a Play

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 12%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Croswell Opera House 10%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 9%

Best Lighting Design

Daina Schippers - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%

Valerie Compau - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 10%

Tracy McCullough - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Sauk 7%

Best Music Direction

Rafeal D. McDaniel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 8%

Lisa Lawrence - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Matthew Everingham - NEXT TO NORMAL - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Best Musical

MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 6%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%

Best Play

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Downriver Actors Guild 12%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Croswell Opera House 8%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Pontiac Theatre IV 7%

Best Production - Play or Musical (Touring)

HAMILTON - Broadway in Detroit 27%

ALADDIN - Broadway in Detroit 14%

COME FROM AWAY - Wharton Center for Performing Arts 10%

Best Production for Young Adults

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 18%

MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 14%

SWEENEY TODD - The Croswell Opera House 8%

Best Set Design

Madeline Schnorr - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 10%

Daina Schippers and Laura Johns - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%

Trinity Bird - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Sauk 7%

Best Shakespearean Actor

Alexander Zull - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 21%

John Lepard - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 16%

Jonathon Davidson - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 13%

Best Shakespearean Actor in a Supporting Role

Anthony Petrucci - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 26%

Lee Cleaveland - THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 18%

Ian Geers - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Shakespearean Actress

Sarah Hawkins - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 38%

Pj Sallans - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thistle Rose Academy of Arts 23%

Catherine Coffey - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 17%

Best Shakespearean Actress in a Supporting Role

Rebekah Graham - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 19%

Allison Megroet - OTHELLO - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%

Claire Jolliffe - KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 11%

Best Shakespearean Ensemble Cast

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 22%

KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 17%

THE TEMPEST - Water Works / Shakespeare Royal Oak 15%

Best Shakespearean Production

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%

KING LEAR - Michigan Shakespeare Festival 15%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Uncovered Theatre Company 14%

Best Sound Design

Joel Bias - MAMMA MIA! - Downriver Actors Guild 14%

Brian Bickel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fuse Theater Company 9%

CJ Drenth - AVENUE Q - Farmers Alley Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Ray Pratt - A CHRISTMAS STORY - The Sauk 11%

Gary Essenmacher - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 10%

Tom Downey - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%

Best Supporting Actor in Musical

Ariel Laws - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

Nick Fioretti - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - DYPAC 5%

Isaac Harless - MULAN, JR - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%

Best Supporting Actress in Musical

Stephanie Payton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 7%

Savannah Mondrush - FREAKY FRIDAY - Starlight Theater 7%

Natasha Ricketts - SISTER ACT - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Best Supporting Actress in Play

Daina Schippers - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Pontiac Theatre IV 11%

Lois Williams - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - The Sauk 8%

Erica Gunaca - BOEING BOEING - Stagecrafters 7%

Best Youth Performance (Under 18)

Madison Ganzak - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Downriver Actors Guild 13%

Sophia Bernard - MATILDA - The Croswell Opera House 9%

Sarahfay Hendin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Lakeland Players 5%

Theatre of the Year

The Croswell Opera House 12%

Downriver Actors Guild 11%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 6%

