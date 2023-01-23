THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in February

The Mitten comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month. This is part of a series of Interactive Theatre Shows for Children Ages 4-6. The production is great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families.

I don't want red mittens, I want white ones!

In this Clubhouse at the Playhouse favorite, a young child drops his mitten in the snow and does not realize it is missing. As woodland creatures seek warmth inside the mitten, it magically grows and grows!

There will be two performances on February 10.