Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in February

There will be two performances on February 10.

Jan. 23, 2023  
THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in February

The Mitten comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month. This is part of a series of Interactive Theatre Shows for Children Ages 4-6. The production is great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families.

I don't want red mittens, I want white ones!

In this Clubhouse at the Playhouse favorite, a young child drops his mitten in the snow and does not realize it is missing. As woodland creatures seek warmth inside the mitten, it magically grows and grows!

There will be two performances on February 10.




KINKY BOOTS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in March Photo
KINKY BOOTS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in March
Kinky Boots comes to Des Moines Playhouse this spring! Performances run March 17 - April 2.
THE PIANO LESSON Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month Photo
THE PIANO LESSON Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month, a co-production with Pyramid Theatre Company.
THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month Photo
THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
The Mitten comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month. This is part of a series of Interactive Theatre Shows for Children Ages 4-6. The production is great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhou Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


KINKY BOOTS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in MarchKINKY BOOTS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in March
January 11, 2023

Kinky Boots comes to Des Moines Playhouse this spring! Performances run March 17 - April 2.
THE PIANO LESSON Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next MonthTHE PIANO LESSON Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
January 9, 2023

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month, a co-production with Pyramid Theatre Company.
THE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next MonthTHE MITTEN Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
January 4, 2023

The Mitten comes to Des Moines Playhouse next month. This is part of a series of Interactive Theatre Shows for Children Ages 4-6. The production is great for preschools, child care centers, kindergarten classes, and families
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next MonthGO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
December 23, 2022

Go, Dog. Go! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse next year. Performances run January 6-22, 2023.
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next YearGO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Year
December 5, 2022

Big dogs and little dogs. Dogs on bikes and dogs wearing hats. Where are they going fast in those cars? PD Eastman's classic children's book comes to life on stage like a pop-up book that never stops.
share