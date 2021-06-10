Orpheum Theatre Announces Broadway Lineup - CATS, WAITRESS, SOUTH PACIFIC, and More!
Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre has announced its upcoming season for Broadway at the Orpheum.
The full lineup is as follows:
- CATS - Scheduled for Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
- The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Scheduled for Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Mannheim Steamroller - Scheduled for Nov. 26, 2021, at 8 p.m.
- Disney Princess - The Concert - Scheduled for Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
- South Pacific - Scheduled for Feb. 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
- Waitress - Scheduled for May 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
- Riverdance "25th Anniversary Tour" - Scheduled for June 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
Subscriptions to the season are on sale now. For more information on becoming a subscriber for this season, visit https://orpheumlive.com/broadway/.