Orpheum Theatre Announces Broadway Lineup - CATS, WAITRESS, SOUTH PACIFIC, and More!

Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre has announced its upcoming season for Broadway at the Orpheum.

The full lineup is as follows:

CATS - Scheduled for Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Scheduled for Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller - Scheduled for Nov. 26, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Disney Princess - The Concert - Scheduled for Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

South Pacific - Scheduled for Feb. 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Waitress - Scheduled for May 31, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Riverdance "25th Anniversary Tour" - Scheduled for June 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Subscriptions to the season are on sale now. For more information on becoming a subscriber for this season, visit https://orpheumlive.com/broadway/.