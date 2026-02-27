Tickets For WICKED In Des Moines Go On Sale In March

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Broadway musical Wicked will return to the Des Moines Civic Center September 2–20.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, Wicked tells the story of the unlikely friendship between two young women in Oz before the arrival of Dorothy. The musical reimagines the backstory of the witches first introduced in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Additional casting and performance schedule details will be announced.

Public ticket sales begin Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. at DMPA.org. Members of Des Moines Performing Arts’ e-club will receive exclusive pre-sale access starting Monday, March 2. Patrons may sign up for the e-club at DMPA.org.