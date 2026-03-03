Previews: DES MOINES MARCH PREVIEW

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It's hard to believe it’s already March. We’ve had so many great theatrical opportunities this year, and this month is going to be no exception.

Opening

The Lighting Thief

“Bring on the monsters” at Des Moines Playhouse as they open “The Lightning Thief.” Percy wants to be a normal kid. When one of his teachers turns out to be a Fury, he soon learns that he is a demigod and goes to Camp Half-Blood, where he is accused of stealing Zeus’ lightning bolt. He is then sent on a quest to prove his innocence and find the lightning bolt. Will he succeed? You’ll have to attend the show to find out. Based on the book “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief,” this show runs at the Playhouse from March 6 to March 22. To find out more, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/events/lightning-thief/

The Underpants

If you enjoy Steve Martin's comedy, you will enjoy his play “The Underpants,” presented by Carousel Theatre of Indianola. The show tells the story of newlyweds Louise and Theo. Their lives are turned upside down during a parade when her bloomers come loose and fall to the ground. After this incident, the room they have been trying to rent suddenly has several people interested. This laugh-out-loud comedy runs March 8-15. To find out more, visit https://carouseltheatre.org/

The Seagull

Looking for a new take on a classic play? Look no further than Iowa Stage’s production of “The Seagull” by Anton Chekhov running March 13-22. This adaptation by Alex Wendel adds depth and urgency to the classic story. The cast is full of Iowa Stage Company members, and is directed by writer and Co-Artistic Producer Alex Wendel. To find out more about this production, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.iowastage.org/the-seagull.

The Twilight Zone Unscripted

Des Moines Performing Arts is closing out its Temple Comedy Series season with “The Twilight Zone Unscripted.” Come experience a fully improvised show in the style of the classic tv show. The episode you will see changes nightly, based on audience suggestions, and will have you laughing the whole evening. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/temple-comedy/twilight-zone-unscripted

The Music Man

You really ought to give Des Moines Performing Arts a try as they present the national tour of “Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man.” This show doesn’t need much introduction to Iowans. This classic musical about a traveling salesman who sells musical instruments and raises the hopes of cities before dashing out on the next train will be here for a limited time from March 20-22. To find out more, or to purchase tickets, join the big parade and visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/meredith-willsons-the-music-man

The Gun Show

Theatre Midwest is back with a production of “The Gun Show.” This play takes a look at our country's relationship with guns through the playwright’s personal experiences. It tells her story of growing up in a rural farming town, a date at a shooting range, and living in a big city, along with other stories. “The Gun Show” asks its audiences if we can talk about this issue, as difficult as it can be. The show will be in the Linn Studio Theatre at Des Moines Playhouse from March 26-28. To find out more, visit https://www.theatremidwest.org/the-gun-show.html

The Wizard of Oz In Concert

For one night, and one night only, visit the land of Oz as Des Moines Performing Arts and the Des Moines Symphony present “The Wizard of Oz” in concert. The movie will be shown on a screen that stretches across the Civic Center stage, with the film's score performed by the symphony. If you haven’t been to one of these movies with a live symphony playing the score, you are missing out. I’ve attended several of these, and it is such a treat hearing the music from these films live. To find out more, click your heels three times and head to https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-wizard-of-oz-in-concert-with-the-des-moines-symphony.

Auditions

Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Cap Theatre is holding auditions for their adventure to Wonderland this summer with “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” This follows the tale of Alice as she falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down. This show is based on the classic Disney movie and features songs from it as well as the 2010 live-action version of the film. Auditions are being held on March 7 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM. To find out more, visit https://www.captheatre.org/disneys-alice-in-wonderland-jr-june-2026/

Noises Off

Des Moines Playhouse is at it again, ready to give the audience another farce that will have them leaving the theatre hurting from laughing. They will be holding auditions for their upcoming production of “Noises Off.” Noises Off tells the story of a theatre production from both the stage and backstage. Auditions are being held on March 23 at 6:00 PM. To find out more, visit https://dmplayhouse.com/auditions/noises-off/

Whether you're looking to get onstage or see a show, there is something for everyone here in March. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to support the amazing theatre happening here in Des Moines.