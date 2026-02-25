Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Des Moines Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Watching Tony's every year, I always look forward to the performances and seeing what each show decides to showcase. In 2024, I was captivated by the performance of "The Outsiders" and looked forward to seeing it live. What was that moment? I'll share more on that later, but after seeing the show in New York last spring, I am thrilled that Des Moines audiences will have the opportunity to see "The Outsiders" through Sunday as part of the Willis Broadway Series at Des Moines Performing Arts.

The show begins as a teenage boy walks up to the stage. As he writes in his notebook, we learn that we are in Tulsa in 1967. We learn this is Ponyboy Curtis as he introduces us to his world of the Greasers and learns about the upper-class Socs and his Best Friend, Johnny. We quickly see that the Greasers and the Socs do notget along. After Ponyboy goes to a movie with Cherry, one of the Socs, a fight breaks out led by Bob, Cherry's brother. When the Socs try to drown Ponyboy, his friend Johnny stabs Bob, killing him. And that is just the first act.

This show has struck a special chord, especially with young audiences. That may come from having read the book in school, or from having the opportunity to see themselves in the characters on stage. Another piece of that comes from Danya Taymor, who is making a name for herself directing shows for high school audiences, with recent productions of "John Proctor is the Villain and Trophy Boys." Taymor stages this production, having the audience view the show through Ponyboy's eyes.

There is a moment in the show that to me makes it worth the ticket price alone, and that is the rumble. With Taymor's direction and the use of soundscapes by Cody Spencer, lighting by Hana S.Kim and Brian MacDevitt, and movement by Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman, it's a standout moment that people leaving the theatre won't soon forget.

Telling the story through Ponyboy's eyes means you need an actor who is also a storyteller. They have found this with Nolan White, who, from the moment he walks into the theatre, carries the weight of the events about to unfold on stage. You need an equally captivating performance from Johnny Cade, Ponyboy's Best Friend. Bonale Fambrini, as Johnny Cade, pulls at the audience's heartstrings as you meet him and see the rough life his character leads. You can't help but feel the friendship these two actors share on stage, and feel the highs and lows they both go through.

As always, when there are understudies for a performance, I like to acknowledge their work as they step in, sometimes at the last minute, to allow the show to go on. At the performance I attended, we had Jackson Reagin as Darrell, Andrew Cekla as Bob/Cop, John Michael Peterson as Paul, Gieuseppy Little as Brill, Sebastian Martinez as Trip, Anna Bermudez as Beverly, and Mekhi Payne in the ensemble.

Whether its your first time visiting the greasers of Tulsa, or you grew up reading the book or watching the movie, this show has something for everyone. The way they tell the story and use movement, along with amazing performances, gives the audience a memorable visit to the theatre. "The Outsiders" plays at Des Moines Performing Arts through March 1, but tickets are limited so act fast! To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2025-26/broadway/the-outsiders



