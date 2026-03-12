WICKED National Tour is Coming to Des Moines Civic Center

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wicked, Des Moines' most popular musical, will return to the Des Moines Civic Center September 2 – 20. Tickets for the return engagement are on sale now.

Currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked recently celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American tours.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.