Preview: SEASON PREVIEW About Time Theatre

This last season, a new theatre company emerged and made audiences "squeamish" with their first production. About Time Theatre Company is back for another season and has recently announced the three productions that will be part of its 2026 season. If the thought and time that went into their first production, then audiences are in for another thrilling season.

Their season opens with a play called "White Rabbit, Red Rabbit." What makes this show stand out is that a different actor performs at each performance. The actor has no rehearsal, no director, and no script until they open a sealed envelope at the time of the performance. Because of this, not much is revealed in advance to audiences, but we know it is about power, obedience, and censorship. This show will open on April 1, for a four-day run of 7 performances, all taking place at xBk Annex.

The next show will take audiences on a completely different journey as they present their first musical. "Gutenburg! The Musical" opens June 19 and runs through the 28. This humorous musical tells the story of Bud and Doug, two aspiring playwrights, who have written a musical about Johann Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press. The show is their presentation to find a Broadway producer. Performances will take place at Des Moines Playhouse.

Their final show of the season offers audiences something very timely: "Building the Wall." The show's location is still to be determined, but it is scheduled to run from September 26 to October 4. This play takes place in a near-future America under Martial Law. A Historian interviews a private prison supervisor about how mass deportations escalated and the atrocities that followed.

What I found most exciting about About Time Theatre is that they are continuing to push the boundaries of how we define theatre with each of their shows. I hope this continues in their current season and beyond. To find out more, visit https://abouttimetheatre.com/