Ballets with a Twist to Stream Encore Screenings of HOT TODDY: A DANCE AND MUSIC FILM EXTRAVAGANZA

🎭 NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City-based dance company Ballets with a Twist has announced encore presentations of HOT TODDY: A DANCE AND MUSIC FILM EXTRAVAGANZA, with free virtual watch parties scheduled for March 20–22 on the company’s streaming platform, the Twist Theater.

The 20-minute film will stream March 20 at 8 p.m.; March 21 at 2 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.; and March 22 at 2 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m. EST. The production features the company’s B-Twist Orchestra, a group of internationally recognized musicians.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Marilyn Klaus with original music by composer Stephen Gaboury and costumes by Catherine Zehr, HOT TODDY was originally created as part of the touring stage production Cocktail Hour: The Show. The film adaptation is directed by Tribeca Film Festival award winner Emma Huibregtse.

Set in a 1920s speakeasy, the film follows a lively cast of characters including society couples, a trio of scheming flappers, a policeman, and a mayor, all set against the backdrop of a live orchestra and a stylized old-Hollywood aesthetic.

Marilyn Klaus founded Ballets with a Twist in collaboration with composer Stephen Gaboury and Costume Designer Catherine Zehr. The company has performed across the United States at venues including Cleveland’s Playhouse Square, the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Ballets with a Twist is a company with a pop sensibility. We bring people into the theater by offering an exciting nightlife experience. Our signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show, is an audience builder. We've been touring all over the states and finding very appreciative audiences,” Klaus said.

She added, “The show is composed of cultural cocktails—it’s a way to look at different aspects of culture in one evening. For me, it’s about uplifting the spirit—and it’s fun because there are various meanings to the term ‘spirit.’”

Composer Stephen Gaboury, whose work spans pop, classical, and theatrical music, has collaborated with numerous artists and has toured internationally with Cyndi Lauper for more than 15 years. His performance credits include appearances with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, as well as performances at the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony and the first pop concert at the Great Wall of China.

Costume Designer Catherine Zehr, who also co-founded the company, creates the visual identity for Ballets with a Twist’s productions. Her designs draw inspiration from the themes and origins of each dance and have been featured in presentations including The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Fashion Culture series.

Viewers can access the free watch parties through Ballets with a Twist’s Twist Theater streaming platform.