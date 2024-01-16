HAVANA HOP Comes to Des Moines This Month

The performance is on January 27, 2024 at the Temple Theater.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

HAVANA HOP Comes to Des Moines This Month

Havana Hop comes to Des Moines Performing Arts this month. The performance is on January 27, 2024 at the Temple Theater.

Young Yeila dreams of being a superstar but her lack of confidence gives her awful stage fright. With advice from her mother and mentors, Yeila begins her journey to find her roots, get confidence and be amazing! Travel with Yeila who visits her grandmother in Cuba to add a salsa flavor to her own hip-hop style! The audience gets to dance along in this dynamic participation play where one actress creates three generations of lively women. Journey with Yeila as she discovers the fun of her multi-cultural heritage. 




