EAST MEETS WEST: IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF MARCO POLO Comes to Des Moines Civic Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



East Meets West: In The Footsteps Of Marco Polo is coming to Des Moines Civic Center this month. As part of the Applause Series, the event is on March 11, 2025.

Join National Geographic photographer and Sony Artisan Michael Yamashita as he follows in the footsteps of Marco Polo, considered the greatest Western explorer of all time.

Relive his 13th Century odyssey along the Silk Road, from his native Italy through Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan, all the way to China, and his epic voyage back across the South China Sea with stops in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and India.

Marco Polo gave the west a vibrant window into Asian culture, art, religion, and landscapes by accurately describing the people and places he encountered. Now, on the 700-year Anniversary of his epic voyage, we celebrate the man who inspired a bold new age of exploration and discovery!

Comments