City Circle Theatre to Re-Broadcast A CHRISTMAS CABARET

Due to its overwhelming success last weekend, City Circle Theatre Company has decided to re-broadcast the virtual production A CHRISTMAS CABARET on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so that people can enjoy it during their family celebrations this week.

City Circle Theatre Company will re-broadcast the hugely successful A CHRISTMAS CABARET as a virtual production available on demand December 24 & 25. Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Written and directed by Katie Colletta, A CHRISTMAS CABARET features performers from throughout the Corridor who will rescue Santa from the quarantine blues as they

sing, dance, and laugh their way to a happy holiday. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision.

December 24 & 25

When the quarantine blues cause Santa to consider canceling Christmas, it is up to the elves to restore his holiday spirit! Featuring talented performers from throughout the Corridor, this musical variety show will bring the holidays right to your screen in this internet broadcast. Written and directed by Katie Colletta.